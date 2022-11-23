After 28 years, The Merlin Players (TMP) announces their final production, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, adapted to the stage by Romulus Linney; directed by Sam Temple and technical director Matthew Boyd.
Performances for A Christmas Carol will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Dec 4 and 11 at The Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N Faribault, MN. A full character and ensemble list is available at themerlinplayers.org.
For tickets, contact The Paradise box office at (507)332-7372; hours are 12pm – 5pm Wed – Friday and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets are also available online at paradisecenterforthearts.org/theater.
This adaptation of Charles Dickens’s classic story follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from an embittered, ungenerous creature into a giving, caring human being at the hands of three spirits, who, one Christmas Eve, show him what life means. Sam Temple and Matthew Boyd bring a new vision to a timeless story with a rendition that is equal parts holiday spectacle and spirited haunting. A true thrill for all ages!
This production is notable in its symmetry; in December 2007 The Merlin Players opened the newly renovated Paradise Theater (Paradise Center for the Arts) in Faribault with A Christmas Carol, the first live theater performance in the Paradise in over 70 years.
This production is also a tribute to the founding members of The Merlin Players and our longtime Artistic Director, Julianna Skluzacek. Over the last 28 years, Julianna has guided TMP through a vast library of stories and has brought her vision to life with the help of many talented people. She has provided the opportunity for others to share their visions as well, mentoring many actors and directors, and stirring a passion for theater in our community.
The Merlin Players (TMP) recommends and encourages wearing masks during performances. As of September 2022, masks and proof of vaccination or a negative test are no longer required to attend a Merlin Players production.
Please contact The Merlin Players at TheMerlinPlayersBoard@gmail.com for any questions or additional details.
