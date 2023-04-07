jesus-crucifixion-stained-glass-window-129-holden-lutheran-church.jpg

A stained glass window inside Holden Lutheran Church, rural Kenyon, depicts Jesus' crucifixion. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo 2016)

Christian faith communities have long integrated art into their houses of worship. Whether in stained glass windows, sculptures, paintings or other art forms, this art is an important way to visually connect worshipers with Scripture, with foundational teachings.

The historic Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary Church in Shieldsville Township, rural Rice County, sits isolated along a gravel road, edged by the Trebon Cemetery. The Czech church closed long ago and is locked. But I've wandered the cemetery grounds and found unusual art. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo October 2022)
Folk art in the Trebon Cemetery honors the crucified Christ and the deceased. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo April 2014)
This artistic rendition of The Last Supper hangs in the St. John's United Church of Christ, Wheeling Township, rural Faribault, Fellowship Hall. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo April 2012)
Inside Vang Lutheran Church, rural Dennison, a stained glass window shows Christ praying in the Garden of Gethsemane. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo 2014)
In the face of Mary, I see profound grief in losing her son. This statue is inside St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Trier. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
Centering the altar is this depiction of Jesus' crucifixion inside St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Trier. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
This shows the resurrected Christ in a snippet of the center stained glass window in a trio above the altar at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wanamingo. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo March 2016)

