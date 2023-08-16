rideimage001.jpg

Pictured left to right: Kris Orlowski, Chasidy Christiansen, Jon Truelson, Katharine Riewe, Deb Goette, Anna Schultz, Chuck Stone and Tim VanEngelenhoven. (Submitted photo)

On July 8, Wenger Corporation and the Owatonna Eagles sponsored our annual Ride For Hope charity event to benefit four local charities. This was our 14th year and we had 85 bikes, and 126 participants on the ride. We had a great day and the weather cooperated nicely. We proudly raised a total of $15,268.00 which was a slight increase from the prior year.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments