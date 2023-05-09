According to a survey from Pew Research Center, 54% of teens say it would be hard to give up social media. As Screen-Free Week approaches in the first week of May, University of Minnesota Professor Jodi Dworkin discusses advice for families looking to manage screen time at home.

Jodi Dworkin is a professor in the College of Education and Human Development’s Family Social Science department. Dworkin is also a University of Minnesota Extension Specialist. Her expertise includes technology and family development; the role of technology in familial communications; promoting positive family development; and parenting adolescents and college students.

