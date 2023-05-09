According to a survey from Pew Research Center, 54% of teens say it would be hard to give up social media. As Screen-Free Week approaches in the first week of May, University of Minnesota Professor Jodi Dworkin discusses advice for families looking to manage screen time at home.
Q: How has screen time usage changed over the last few years?
Prof. Dworkin: We saw the COVID-19 pandemic as an inflection point for how families viewed screen time. During an August 2020 survey, 63% of U.S. parents reported they lowered their standards for what they thought was appropriate screen time for their children due to COVID-19. In addition, 70% of parents reported their children were spending four or more hours a day online. This left many parents feeling overwhelmed. On top of everyone spending more time online, many families let their children get a cell phone or a social media account earlier than planned to combat social isolation. Children were suddenly using technologies and apps in new ways and parents had to figure things out in real time.
Q: Is all screen time created equal — what are the pros and cons?
Prof. Dworkin: Internet use can provide young people with opportunities to express themselves, try out different identities, connect with others who are like them, and connect with family and friends who are not geographically close. It can also be a good source of information when they have questions they are not comfortable asking someone they know.
But not all screen time is the same. Being online for school is not the same as playing Minecraft, Among Us or Fortnite with friends online. Gaming online with friends is different from interacting with strangers on social media.
When parents and children watch TV or movies, search the internet or even set up a social media account together, there’s an opportunity to talk about responsible online behavior. They can learn from their child how different apps or social media sites work and how other teens are using them. It’s also an opportunity for parents to talk about how to sort through all the information young people find online, how to discern what sources are reliable and to encourage young people to trust their gut. If a site or a person you’re interacting with seems “off,” it probably is.
Screen time can put young people at risk for cyberbullying, interactions with people pretending to be someone else or misuse of personal information. Even if it’s an address or picture that is only intended for one person, it’s important to instill that once information is online, you can’t control how other people will use or share it.
Q: What’s your advice for parents and caring adults who are navigating conversations with children and teenagers about limiting screen time usage?
Prof. Dworkin: Families should have open conversations about why screen time likely increased over the pandemic and why there is an expectation that screen time should change now that kids are no longer in regular distance learning for school and have more chances to interact with friends in person. Engage your child in that discussion — ask them to share what they think are the pros and cons of screen time, and how they think their screen time should change.
Jodi Dworkin is a professor in the College of Education and Human Development’s Family Social Science department. Dworkin is also a University of Minnesota Extension Specialist. Her expertise includes technology and family development; the role of technology in familial communications; promoting positive family development; and parenting adolescents and college students.