(Philippe Hugen/AFP/Getty Images)

People 65 years of age and older take prescribed medications more frequently than any other age group in the United States. With most older adults taking several medicines to treat chronic illnesses each day, it is important they stay informed on how to effectively and safely use medication.

Brian Isetts, Ph.D., BCPS, FAPhA, is a professor at the College of Pharmacy and a pharmacist with over 25 years of experience working as a nursing home consultant and in community and institutional practice. He specializes in the scholarship of caring, specifically studying the outcomes of medication therapy management services provided in integrated, team-based care settings. His research focuses on working with the person, family and community empowering patients to improve confidence and shared decision-making in medication use.

