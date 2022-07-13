Best friends Linden Aarsvold, in the front of the boat, and Avery Pegg paddle their way to victory in the 2019 River Springs Water Park cardboard box regatta held annually in July. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The city of Owatonna’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department is planning several fun activities for Summer Weekend Out on July 22-24. These activities will supplement the Gem Days events being hosted by the Owatonna Business Partnership.
Plan now to attend any or all of the following events:
Movie in the Park: Friday, July 22, 8 p.m. at Lincoln Pavilion, screening of Up. Sponsored by the Southeastern Minnesota Realtors Association.
Sunrise yoga in the park: July 23, 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m. in the grassy area by the beach at Lake Kohlmier. Sponsored by Sollid Yoga.
Cardboard Boat Regatta: Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m. at River Springs Water Park. A challenge for amateur boat builders of all ages to design, build and navigate boats made entirely of corrugated cardboard. A variety of trophies will be awarded. Spectators are welcome to cheer on crews and watch the competition. Competitors must register at Owatonna.gov.
Lake Kohlmier rental specials: July 22-24 get $1 off all one-hour equipment rentals. Fishing poles and corn bait will be provided at no cost in the boat house.
Super Splash Special, July 24: River Springs Water Park to offer reduced admission of just $3 per person all day.
Summer Weekend Out is being planned in celebration of the national Parks and Recreation Month in July. Since 1985, July has been celebrated as Park and Recreation Month by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) with a goal of raising awareness about the positive impacts of parks and recreation on communities across the U.S. This year’s theme is ‘We Rise Up for Parks and Recreation!’
