Owatonna Public Schools announces that Julie Sullivan has been named director of teaching and learning, responsible for ensuring high-quality curriculum implementation and providing staff professional development.
Sullivan currently serves as the principal at Owatonna Middle School, a position she has held since 2016. In her over 30 years in public education, she served as a middle school and high school English teacher, high school assistant principal, and Wilson Elementary principal within Owatonna Public Schools.
“Julie Sullivan is a great fit for this position. She has served in a wide variety of roles in our school district and those experiences provide her with the knowledge and leadership skills needed to move into this new role,” said Jeff Elstad, superintendent of Owatonna Public Schools.
Sullivan received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Morris, master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of St. Thomas, and her administrative license from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She will begin this position July 1.
Sullivan states, “I am passionate about the Owatonna Public Schools and have spent 31 years working with the students and families of Owatonna as a coach, teacher, and principal. I look forward to continuing to serve the students and staff in a different capacity and remain committed to my belief in the excellent work being done by those working with our students on a daily basis.”