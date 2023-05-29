Love taking photos — whether it be a side business or a passion hobby? Share your art with the community by submitting them to the Owatonna People’s Press.

Ryan Hobart, May 2023

Earlier this month, 12 year old Ryan Hobart snapped a photo of the sky while standing on the front step of his Owatonna home. He was supposed to be taking out the recycling, but took a moment to explore his artistic side with photography. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Hobart)

©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

