‘Tis the season to be giving, and in that spirit a group of teenagers dedicated time to making sure all Steele County kids could experience a joyful, happy Christmas this weekend.

SHOC 1.jpg
SHOC 2.jpg

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments