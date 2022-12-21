...ACCUMULATING SNOW TODAY FOLLOWED BY GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow is overspreading the region today and will bring 5 to 9
inches of fluffy accumulation through tonight north of a line
from Madison to Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the
south. Winds will be relatively light through this evening. There
should be a break in severe winter conditions late tonight through
early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as
50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon
through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that
time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This
event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind
chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for
late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow
remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving
could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop
below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through this evening. Then, a
Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across southern and
western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch continuing north
and east where wind and blowing snow will begin a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Thursday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
'Tis the season to be giving, and in that spirit a group of teenagers dedicated time to making sure all Steele County kids could experience a joyful, happy Christmas this weekend.
The Owatonna High School's SHOC club — Students Helping Others Choose — volunteered their time last week with the Steele County Toys for Tots. Their hard work and positive attitudes made a great impact in the community.
According to organizers for the local program, the 2022 Toys for Tots event was able to help 500 local families have gifts for their kids this Christmas. That totals roughly 1,200 children.