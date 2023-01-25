Associate Editor
Lincoln Elementary third graders were hard at work this week with area and perimeter practice.
Each piece of paper was equal to one square foot, and the activity provided for great discussion and interaction for the kids.
Photos courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools.
Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.
