...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING
ALONG I-90...
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Abnormally warm temperatures have allowed relative humidity
values to drop to around 25 percent today and they are expected to
fall to around 20 percent Thursday afternoon. This dry air
combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for
fires to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND
BREEZY WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...areas in Minnesota along and southeast of a line
from New Ulm to Blaine.
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
