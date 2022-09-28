Streets will be blocked with either cones or barricades for the Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 30, which begins at 1:30 p.m. in downtown. Closures will be at the following places:
— Main Street and Grove Avenue
— Grove Avenue and Broadway Street, to block Broadway Street cones across Grove Avenue right at Broadway to block vehicles traveling south on Grove Avenue between Broadway Street and Main Street
— Broadway Street and Elm Avenue. There will be no north/south traffic on Elm Avenue
— Main Street and E Park Square, to prevent cars from coming in and turning to the right on Broadway
— Cedar Avenue and Broadway Street, up until right in front of Taste of the Big Apple (cars can still come east on Broadway Street and turn right on W Park Square)
— Cedar Avenue and Vine Street
— Cedar Avenue and Pearl Street
— Cedar Avenue and the Rose Street light at Rose Street set to all red 4 way stop.
Parade ends at Rose Street, but participants will head east on Rose up to Grove Avenue to head back to school. They will go through Main Street on Grove Avenue using the traffic lights, at which point no further blockage will be needed. The street department will remove most of the cones from intersections as soon as the parade has gone through that point.
