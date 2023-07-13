Check Sign 4.png

(From left to right) Clara Post (Lake City), Craig Kennedy (Lake City), and Terri Palmer (Owatonna) were three of Sterling Pharmacy’s top ten pin-up donation earners. (Submitted photo)

Coworkers from 13 Sterling community pharmacies throughout Minnesota and Iowa celebrated this week as a $73,432.04 check was presented to the Alzheimer’s Association to help with their research and care efforts. The presentation followed a month-long fundraiser that included donations at the cash register for pin-ups, bake sales, sidewalk chalk competitions, silent auctions, and more.

  

