...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AND STRONG, GUSTY SOUTH WINDS
EXPECTED ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-35 CORRIDOR TODAY...
Southerly winds will gust to around 40 mph today. In addition,
afternoon relative humidity values between 30 and 40 percent will
result in elevated fire weather conditions. Any fires that start
will have the potential to spread quickly and may be difficult to
control.
If you are interested in being a Steele County Toys for Tots Donation Site please contact Mike, Toys for Tots Drop-Site Manager at 507-456-0972.
If you need to request toys for your child, applications for the Steele County Toys for Tots Program are available online at the Toys for Tots Website and also in Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Hope, Medford, and Owatonna following locations:
Minnesota Prairie County Alliance, 630 Florence Ave., Owatonna
Community Pathways of Steele County, 155 Oakdale St., Owatonna
Owatonna Public Library - Children’s area, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna
Salvation Army, 1810 Cedar Ave. S., Owatonna
Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna
Steele County Employment Services, 630 Florence Ave., Owatonna
Blooming Prairie Public Library, 138 Hwy Ave S, Blooming Prairie
Lerberg's Foods, 120 5th Ave., Ellendale
Ellendale Food Shelf, 200 Sixth St., Ellendale
Keen Bank, 9087 SW 37th Ave., Hope
State Bank of Red Wing – Medford, 115 1st St. NE., Medford
Toy distribution will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Dec. 12-14. Please print clearly and accurately and include the type of toys your children would like on your application.
Application Deadline
The application deadline to receive toys is Nov. 30. Parents/guardians must complete an application and drop it at Steele County Community Pathways, or put in the drop box at Minnesota Prairie County Alliance, or mail to Steele County Toys for Tots at P.O. Box 199, Owatonna, MN 55060. Emailed applications will not be accepted.
Toys for Tots of Steele County has been in existence for 35 years. It operates within the national U.S. Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots program, which began in 1947. Its objective is to collect and distribute NEW and UNWRAPPED toys to Steele County needy children at Christmas. Cash and gift cards received are used to purchase toys as per directives from our national organization.
For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit their website owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or check for updates on the Steele County Toys for Tots Facebook page.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.