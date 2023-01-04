...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Steele County Makes Music exhibit featuring 4 new entertainers
Contributions of four local musical entertainers are now highlighted among additional displays in the Steele County Makes Music exhibit in the History Center’s main hall. These favorites include Laverne Wanous, Norrine Jensen, Norma Buxton and the Raichle Family Band.
These individuals and groups have performed throughout Steele County for organizations, the county fair, musical theater and festivals and became favorites offering their individual and spirited interpretations of lively music from polka to jazz, from Broadway tunes to inspirational concerts.
The History Center exhibits are fee to the public and also include the “Story of Steele,” “Immigration: A Melting Pot or a Mixed Salad,” a display of artifacts that reveal the influences of the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair on life in Steele County, an Steele County historical timeline and a short-term exhibit highlighting Rotary International’s 75 th Anniversary.