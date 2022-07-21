Joe Nichols

Country music star Joe Nichols, known for his hits “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” “Gimmie That Girl,” and “Home Run,” will be headlining the Steele County Free Fair on Friday, Aug. 19 in the grandstand. (Photo courtesy of the Steele County Free Fair)

The Steele County Free Fair is bringing some great entertainment this year for everyone to enjoy.

