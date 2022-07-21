Country music star Joe Nichols, known for his hits “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” “Gimmie That Girl,” and “Home Run,” will be headlining the Steele County Free Fair on Friday, Aug. 19 in the grandstand. (Photo courtesy of the Steele County Free Fair)
The Steele County Free Fair is bringing some great entertainment this year for everyone to enjoy.
Free to everyone on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6:00 p.m. is the Classic Antique Tractor Pull sponsored by Mike’s Repair, AgroLiquid and LG Seeds-Ron Janning.
Wednesday: 8:00 p.m. Nashville country CMA artists Maddie and Tae. Sponsors for the Maddie and Tae concert are Hy-Vee of Owatonna, Fastenal, Let’s Ride, Owatonna Motor Company, Northland Farm Systems and Camping World.
Thursday: 8:00 p.m. the Steele County Free Fair is excited for the return of Hairball. Sponsors for Hairball are Mohs Homes, Mohs Contracting, CarTime, Baymont by Wyndham, Tom Thumb Donuts, Bosch, Camping World and Sleep City.
Friday: 8:00 p.m. the Steele County Free Fair is proud to present country singer and songwriter Joe Nichols. Sponsors for this show are Olympic Fire Protection, Berkshire Hathaway Advantage Real Estate, Let’s Ride Boots & Apparel, Owatonna Motor Company, Camping World and Cole’s Electric.
Saturday: 7:30 p.m. the Steele County Free Fair brings to you Professional Bulls- N- Barrels. Sponsors for Saturday evening are Plaza Morena Campestre Grill, Lava Burger and Wings, Kibble Equipment, Wolff & Sons, and Owatonna People’s Press.
Sunday: 2:00 p.m. is the Demo Derby sponsored by Misgen Auto Parts, Inc., Kibble Equipment, Four Seasons Electric, Northland Farm Systems, and NAPA Auto Parts of Owatonna.
