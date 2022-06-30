It’s fair time in Minnesota and the Steele County Free Fair is just around the corner: August 16–21. The fair board is excited to bring back all the rides everyone enjoys plus that good old tasty fair food.
The fair board is also bringing several new entertainers to the fair along with some of the old favorites. Returning to the fair this year is Jurassic Kingdom, sponsored by RE/MAX Venture and the Hometown Credit Union. Jurassic Kingdom brings life size dinosaurs that the audience can touch and interact with throughout the show.
The Steele County American Dairy Association and Compeer Financial bring the Southwest Mobile Dairy Classroom an educational show daily. The Mobile Dairy Classroom features a 32-foot classroom featuring a fully operational milking parlor. The classroom carries a live cow, milking equipment and highly trained instructor for the presentation.
Returning this year is the ever popular All Star Stunt Dogs, sponsored by Fleet Farm, Farmers Feed and Pet Supply, Cargill, thrivent and Bushell Boy Farms.
New to the fair this year is the Otter Adventure, sponsored by House Auto Group and Deml Heating and Air Conditioning. The otter show is an interactive show as the otters swim, play and provide non-stop entertainment.
Also new this year is the Hot Glass Academy, sponsored by Kottke Jewelers and Pirkl Gas. This is a one of kind glassblowing demonstration that provides energetic and dynamic entertainment values through an art form that is over 3,000 years old. Watch as they create beautiful pieces that will become part of the history of art.
