St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Avenue, will award $40,700.00 in scholarships and/or grants for the coming academic year. Of this amount $1,000.00 came from the Steele County Scholarship Fund which is sponsored by Leona and (the late) LeRoy Stockwell, $7,200 from an anonymous donor, and $32,500.00 came from the St. John Lutheran Foundation Scholarship Fund. Students will be recognized for their scholarships/grants at the August 7, 2022 worship services. Since its inception in 1979, the St. John Foundation has awarded approximately $883,500 in scholarships and grants to both members and non members of St. John.
There are two recipients of a $500.00 Steele County/St. John Lutheran Scholarship: The St. John member recipient is Brianne Hinchley – She is a 2022 graduate of O.H.S. and will attend Augustana University, Sioux Falls, SD. She is the daughter of Shawn and Molly Hinchley. The non-member recipient is Maggie Newhouse. She is a 2021 graduate of O.H.S. and attends St. Mary's University of Minnesota, Winona, MN. She is the daughter of Paul and Deena Newhouse.
The following non-members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Scholarships:
Addison Andrix – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., son of Todd and Kristen Andrix, will attend Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN.
Samuel Buegler - 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of Todd and Lori Buegler, attends Drake University, Des Moines, IA.
Julia Christenson – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Kris and Yukari Christenson, will attend St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN.
Laura Gebur – 2021 graduate of 0.H.S., daughter of Tom and Susan Gebur, attends Minnesota State University-Mankato, Mankato, MN.
Connor Ginskey – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., son of Matthew and Stacey Ginskey, will attend Creighton University, Omaha, NE.
Max Guenther – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., son of Peter and Holly Guenther, will attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Eau Claire, WI.
Hillary Haarstad – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Mike and Lori Haarstad, will attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, La Crosse, WI.
Emily Hagen – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Robert and Erin Hagen, attends Luther College, Decorah, IA.
Grace Jacobs – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Jason and Sara Jacobs, will attend Missouri State University, Springfield, MO.
Dakota Kath – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., son of Mike Kath and Angie Goodnature, will attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Duluth, MN.
Eli Knutson – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., son of Mark and Amy Knutson, will attend Augustana University, Sioux Falls, SD.
Zachary Liebl - 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of Troy and Holly Liebl, attends South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD.
Bailey Manderfeld – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Craig and Amy Manderfeld, will attend Iowa State University, Ames, IA.
Julia Niles – 2022 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Kely Finney, will attend Minnesota State University-Mankato, Mankato, MN.
Brianna O'Connor - 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Byron and Linda O'Connor, attends the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, River Falls, WI.
Aiden Packard – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., son of James and Sara Packard, will attend the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, ND.
Alexis Ringhofer – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Jason and Cassandra Ringhofer, attends the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, La Crosse, WI
Gabriel Rysavy – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., son of Albert and Peggy Rysavy, attends St. Mary's University of Minnesota, Winona MN.
Elise Sande – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Brian and Rachel Sande, attends the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, MN.
Audrey Simon – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Dale and Michelle Simon, will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI.
Alexandra Smith – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Matthew and Erin Smith, will attend the College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph, MN.
Lauren Schammel – 2022 graduate of Blooming Prairie High School, daughter of Craig and Melissa Schammel, will attend St. Mary's University of Minnesota, Winona, MN.
Arianna Shornock – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Shane and Amy Shornock, will attend the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA.
Luke Wottreng - 2022 graduate of O.H.S., son of Bob and Karen Wottreng, will attend the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN.
Elizabeth Wunderlich – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of David and Leah Wunderlich, will attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, La Crosse, WI.
The following members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Scholarships and Grants:
Ava Hess - 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Barry and Jesse Hess, will attend Drake University, Des Moines, IA.
Kathryn Ihrke – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Corey and Sara Ihrke, attends Minnesota State University-Mankato, Mankato, MN.
Clara Kniefel – 2022 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Keith and Amber Kniefel, will attend Minnesota State University-Mankato, Mankato, MN.
Dominic Nelson - 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of John Nelson and Karla Bauer, attends the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis, MN.
Lexi Nelson – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Paul and Michelle Nelson, will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis, MN.
Lydia Nelson – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Paul and Michelle Nelson, will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis, MN.
Matthew Seykora - 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of Brian and Mary Beth Seykora, attends Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall, MN.
Erika Thurnau – 2022 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Trent and Kari Thurnau, will attend Riverland Community College, Austin, MN.
Emma Wolff - 2022 graduate of O.H. S., daughter of Scott and Linde Wolff, will attend Minnesota State University-Mankato, Mankato, MN.
The following members of St. John are recipients of the St. John Foundation ELCA Matching Grants:
Brianne Hinchley – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Shawn and Molly Hinchley, will attend Augustana University, Sioux Falls, SD.
Ashley Kellar – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Michael and Kristine Kellar, attends Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN.
Katelynn Pappe – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Brett and Kayla Paape, will attend Augustana University, Sioux Falls, SD.
The following members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation and St. John Lutheran Grants:
Connor Budach – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of Mike and Lee Anne Budach, attends the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minneapolis MN.
Nolan Cederstrom – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., son of Brenton and Kelly Cederstrom, will attend Winona State University, Winona, MN.
Erik Coulter – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., son of Jon and Heidi Coulter, attends South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD.
McKinsie Davison – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of James and Gia Davison, attends the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, River Falls, WI.
Kya Dixon – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., granddaughter of William and Karen Grubisch, will attend Concordia University, St. Paul, MN.
Joseph Dub – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., son of Robert and Kimberly Dub, will attend Saint John's University, Collegeville, MN.
Joseph Earl – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of Mike and Joyce Earl, will attend Vermilion Community College, Ely MN.
Thomas Earl – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., son of Mike and Joyce Earl, attends Bemidji State University, Bemidji, MN.
Elizabeth Fisher – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Eric Fisher and Tricia Fisher, attends the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, LaCrosse, WI.
Ashton Hoffman – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., son of Brad and Kendra Hoffman and Farrah Nelson, will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis, MN.
Noah Honsey – 2022 graduate of Medford High School, son of Jeff and Tracy Honsey, will attend Minnesota State University-Mankato, Mankato, MN.
Jorden Kalbach – 2021 graduate of O.H.S. son of Keith and Stephanie Kalbach, will attend South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City, SD.
Rachel Kellar – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Michael and Kristine Kellar, attends Rochester Community and Technical College, Rochester, MN.
Jack Paulson – 2022 graduate of Medford High School, son of Brian and Janita Paulson, will attend University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN.
Mackenzie Paulson – 2020 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Brian and Janita Paulson, attends Minnesota State University-Mankato, Mankato, MN.
Maya Ratzloff – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Jeff and Kelly Ratzloff, attends Winona State University, Winona, MN.
Isabella Schroeder – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Jason and Jodi Schroeder, attends Winona State University, Winona, MN.
Olivia Shaw – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Ron and Val Shaw, will attend the College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph, MN.
Aiden Stowe – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., son of Eric and Jamie Stowe, will attend South Central College, North Mankato, MN.
Leah Welker – 2022 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Kurt and Judy Welker, will attend the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse, La Crosse, WI.
To be eligible for a scholarship award, the student must be a resident of Steele County and a full-time student for a full academic year. All students graduating from high schools in Steele County in 2023 and all students planning to be enrolled in a college or vocational/technical school full time during the 2023-2024 academic year may apply for a scholarship. Application forms may be picked up at any of the high schools in Steele County (counselor's office), at the St. John Lutheran Church Office (we cannot honor requests for mailing forms to individuals) or on the website at www.stjohnowatonna.org after February 1, 2023.
Persons wishing to contribute to the Scholarship Fund of St. John Lutheran may do so by writing a check to the St. John Lutheran Church Foundation or to St. John Lutheran/Steele County Scholarship Fund and mailing it to St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Avenue, Owatonna, MN 55060-4099.