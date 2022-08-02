St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Avenue, will award $40,700.00 in scholarships and/or grants for the coming academic year. Of this amount $1,000.00 came from the Steele County Scholarship Fund which is sponsored by Leona and (the late) LeRoy Stockwell, $7,200 from an anonymous donor, and $32,500.00 came from the St. John Lutheran Foundation Scholarship Fund. Students will be recognized for their scholarships/grants at the August 7, 2022 worship services. Since its inception in 1979, the St. John Foundation has awarded approximately $883,500 in scholarships and grants to both members and non members of St. John.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments