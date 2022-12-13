On December 2 Spherion presented the staff of Transitional Housing of Steele County with a check for $500. The gift will help to provide rental assistance for homeless persons so they can become housed and work toward self-sufficiency.
Julie Anderson, Executive Director of Transitional Housing of Steele County, comments, “We cannot emphasize enough how much we appreciate Spherion for helping us to end the cycles of homelessness and poverty in Steele County.”
Ann Miller, CEO of Spherion states, “As a local business owner and part of Spherion's Giveback Program, we are gratified to assist Transitional Housing of Steele County in helping individuals and families out of homelessness. There is just no better local mission than that, especially during the holiday season when most take for granted having a warm home in which to spend with family and friends.”
Transitional Housing of Steele County is an interfaith nonprofit organization responding to people with housing needs. The individuals in the program locate apartments, sign their own leases, and pay a portion of their own rent according to their incomes. Transitional Housing sponsors a portion of the rent, paid directly to the landlords, for up to two years. Case management is provided on a weekly basis to help individuals find jobs and remain employed. Transitional Housing also provides one-time eviction prevention assistance for one month, paid directly to the landlords, for qualified persons who are at risk for homelessness due to an inability to pay rent.
For more information on Transitional Housing of Steele County, please call Julie Anderson at 507-446-9315. For more information on Spherion, please call 507-451-3400.
