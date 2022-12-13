Spherion donation to Transitional Housing

Spherion presents Transitional Housing with a check for $500. Pictured left to right are Michelle Martin and Laura Brady of Spherion, Carole Monson and Julie Anderson of Transitional Housing of Steele County and Ann Miller of Spherion. (Photo courtesy of Transitional Housing of Steele County)

On December 2 Spherion presented the staff of Transitional Housing of Steele County with a check for $500. The gift will help to provide rental assistance for homeless persons so they can become housed and work toward self-sufficiency.

