Nortonna Lodge 1-638 of the Sons of Norway recently donated $1600 to Lincoln Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), for the purchase of additional kicksleds for the physical education department.
Dustin Thorson, Lincoln Elementary phys. ed. teacher, previously ordered ten small and large kicksleds from Scandia Kicksleds, based in Houston, MN. Kicksleds are called “sparks” in Norway (spark is Norwegian for “kick”). They are made of metal and maple wood, with one student using the handles to push while kicking. They also feature a seat in front for a second student, allowing all abilities to participate.
When Nortonna Lodge learned about the previous kicksled purchase, they determined to hold fundraisers and request member donations for the purchase of additional kicksleds, allowing more students to experience the Norwegian embrace of winter outdoor activities. This donation will allow for the purchase of four medium-size kicksleds. All of the kicksleds will be shared among the elementary schools.
Thanks to a partnership with Owatonna Parks and Recreation, a trail is groomed near Lincoln for the use of kicksleds and cross-country skis.
For more information about Sons of Norway, visit sofn.com. To learn more about Nortonna Lodge in Owatonna, contact Membership Secretary Janet Erickson at 507-390-1239.