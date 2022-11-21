Property owners in the city of Owatonna are responsible for removing snow and ice from sidewalks surrounding their property.
Sidewalks must be cleared of snow the entire width of the concrete. The city of Owatonna would like to remind its residents that City Ordinance 94.005 requires that the owner, occupant or person in charge of property within the city of Owatonna to keep sidewalks adjoining their property free and clear of snow and ice.
Any accumulated snow and ice must be removed from all city sidewalks within 24 hours from the time the snow ceases to accumulate on the sidewalk. Property owners who do not adhere to the city of Owatonna snow removal policy may receive a written notice requiring that they remove the snow within the next 24 hours. If snow is removed from sidewalks prior to the expiration of the posted 24-hour notice, no further action will take place.
If snow is not removed within the posted 24-hour notice, the city engineer may have the snow removed. All related costs and an administrative citation will be billed to the property owner for removal of the snow.
