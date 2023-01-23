February's National Children's Dental Health Month is coming soon. The "Smile Fairy" from Let's Smile already has 35 classroom presentations — also known as
"Oral Health Pep Rallies" — scheduled to impact over 700 local children. More calls from teachers will be coming in, with emails coming in at the very writing of this blurb.
Let's Smile, Inc. is celebrating 10 years of providing these oral health pep rallies.
Here are some statistics on the classroom presentations with the Smile Fairy over the past decade:
2013: 18 presentations with 281 participants
2014: 28 presentations with 422 participants
2015: 32 presentations with 492 participants
2016: 60 presentations with 1,058 participants
2017: 56 presentations with 1,035 participants
2018: 78 presentations with 1,412 participants
2019: 87 presentations with 1,719 participants
2020: Despite COVID-19 school shutdowns 29 presentations were still given, with 1,263 participants
2021: 61 presentations with 992 participants
2022: 66 presentations with 1,216 participants
Every child participant at the rallies receives a new toothbrush, toothpaste and floss. Younger children also receive an activity book.
As a non-profit organization, Let's Smile presentations are free to the schools and daycares. If people would like to sponsor a classroom presentation, that would be fantastic. The average cost for the hand-out supplies:
$5 hand-out dental supplies for one child
$125 hand-out dental supplies for a classroom (25 children)
$500 hand-out dental supplies one grade (100 children)
Those interested in sponsoring materials for Oral Health Pep Rallies can contact Founder and Executive Director Holly Jorgensen at 507-363-3023 or email her at letssmile@outlook.com.