Giants of Earth Heritage Center

Giants of the Earth Heritage Center in Spring Grove received a Small Town Grant in 2021 for their Passports program to host presentations about a wide variety of cultures. (Photo courtesy of SMIF)

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) is currently accepting applications for its Small Town Grant program. Towns with populations of 10,000 or less in SMIF’s 20-county region are eligible. Nonprofit 501©(3) organizations, public institutions and units or agencies of local, state and federal government are encouraged to apply. Requests of up to $10,000 for eligible projects will be considered.

