Owatonna-based Slumberland Furniture recently donated 12 new twin-sized beds (mattresses, box springs, and frames) to Furnishing Hope as a part of Slumberland’s annual “Home for the Holidays” gifting program.

63adc8e200a82.photo_2-jpg.jpg

Chris Garrahy (middle), Slumberland’s Store Manager, along with Furnishing Hope volunteers Tom Hyland (left) and Joe Stiles (right). (Photo courtesy of Slumberland)
63adc8e20023f.photo_1-jpg.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Slumberland)

