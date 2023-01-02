.A complex and potent winter storm will cause travel impacts
starting this evening, lasting through Wednesday. The worst
conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon.
On Monday evening, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will
develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a
quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.
On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota,
and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday
morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to
2 inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause
significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile
at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in
effect for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 11 inches total
accumulation expected, with isolated amounts over a foot possible,
particularly in southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather
Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and
less snow.
Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible.
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of 4
to 8 inches and ice accumulations near a quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy icing may
result in downed tree branches and power lines. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
Chris Garrahy (middle), Slumberland’s Store Manager, along with Furnishing Hope volunteers Tom Hyland (left) and Joe Stiles (right). (Photo courtesy of Slumberland)
Owatonna-based Slumberland Furniture recently donated 12 new twin-sized beds (mattresses, box springs, and frames) to Furnishing Hope as a part of Slumberland’s annual “Home for the Holidays” gifting program.
This is the third year in a row that Slumberland has donated beds to this Owatonna nonprofit.
Furnishing Hope provides basic furniture items (beds, dressers, kitchen tables & chairs, sofas, and upholstered chairs) to clients who are moving into apartments but have little or no furniture.
All recipients must be referred to the organization by a government agency or local nonprofit.