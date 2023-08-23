The Steele County Historical Society announces a Community Show and Tell from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 31st, at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna, MN. This program is free to the public and will give those in the community an opportunity to bring something fascinating, historically significant, unique, or just “cool” to share with those attending this session. It will be fun to see and share what stories are associated with these treasures. Refreshments and light snacks will be provided at this event.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments