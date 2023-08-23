...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Steele County Historical Society announces a Community Show and Tell from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 31st, at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna, MN. This program is free to the public and will give those in the community an opportunity to bring something fascinating, historically significant, unique, or just “cool” to share with those attending this session. It will be fun to see and share what stories are associated with these treasures. Refreshments and light snacks will be provided at this event.