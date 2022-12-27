When you start a new project, whether it’s at work or at home, chances are you spend a fair amount of time setting goals so you can better understand the steps you need to take to complete it.
These goals help you-and those you’ll be working with-so you can begin creating a map for the process. Along with the specific goals, you will also find it helpful to create a plan, so it helps you keep motivated to reach your goal.
Here are some principles that apply when you begin physical therapy after an injury. Being able to communicate what your goals are for physical therapy sessions, can help your physical therapist individualize the treatment plan and give you more purpose during that time. We also want to transition from “I’m here, because my knee hurts” to “I’d like my knee to feel better, so I can get back to doing X, Y, and Z.
This example demonstrates how a patient can also guide the therapist as they create an exercise program that aligns with your goals. If you have a wrist injury and getting back to your knitting projects may be important to you, then share that with us so we can make sure you finish your projects as soon as possible. It is important to have goals, but even more important to communicate them clearly to your physical therapist.
Your physical therapist wants you to get better, but without the goals coming directly from you, he/she might default to a different program that unknowingly misses your goals. Only you know precisely what you want out of each session, and what you want to do with it. Another patient could come in with the same injury but have completely different goals, so be sure to guide your physical therapist as you express what is most important to you.
This proper communication ensures success and gives you autonomy as you participate in your care. Try to speak up, and let the physical therapist know what you hope to get out of the session and why that is important to you. This information not only helps the physical therapist make important decisions about your care but is also helps you stay motivated during therapy.
If you are making an appointment to see a physical therapist for a new injury or a chronic pain, make sure that you prepare this discussion in advance. Ask yourself the same question the physical therapist will: “What brings you to physical therapy today?”
Setting a goal, communicating often, and reminding yourself why it’s important will all benefit you and your experience as you recover. You Should use these same practices with your medical doctor too.
Megan Fuhrman, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist at In Touch Physical Therapy in Owatonna. Reach it at 507-451-7888.