Join Steele County farmers Dan & Tyler Morgan to tour their successful farm on Sept. 6.
Learn how they are using cover crops and strip-till to improve yields and profit in corn and soy production. Hear from expert farmers and Cover Crop consultants Tom Cotter and TJ Kartes in their Cover Crops 101 training. This is a fantastic opportunity for farmers curious about starting new conservation practices and for experienced farmers to share their knowledge. All are Welcome!
September Soil Health Days — Events are FREE and open to everyone. Complimentary food at each meeting! (please register to plan for food) For any questions and to register, contact Dane McKittrick at dane@cleanriverpartners.org or call Dane at 630-777-9037.
Sept. 1, Mike & Shane Peterson Farm: 10:30 am-3:00 pm. 11355 E. 90th St. Northfield, MN
• Cover crops in wheat, corn & soy—Mike Peterson, Steve Pahs
• Soil pit learning lab—Jodi DeJong-Hughes
• Rainfall simulation & soil loss—Mark Gutierrez
• Soil microbes-Tiny but Mighty—Anne Sawyer
Sept. 6, Dan & Tyler Morgan Farm: 10:30 am-3:00 pm. 5000 60th St NW. Medford, MN
