West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
AARP Driver’s Safety Classes
We have several driver’s safety classes coming up. See the list below and call 444-4321 to register today. The cost for the 4 hour refresher is $30. If you are an AARP member you get $5 off.
May 17 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
May 19 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
May 23 from 6-10 p.m.
Trips
The Elvis Show: September 11
Performer Joe Sir captures the legendary essence of Elvis Presley from his edgy, rich voice to his looks and moves. This tribute to Elvis is much deeper than just entertainment – it tells a story. Showcasing songs from all the different periods of Elvis’s career including his ‘50s hits, songs from his movies, and his record-breaking years in Las Vegas, The Elvis Show pays tribute to one of the greatest entertainers of the 20 century. Lunch is included. Register by August 24 by calling 507-444-4321.
ALP member price: $65
Buckham member price: $75 with Coupon Code
Nonmember price: $80
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 9:55 a.m.
Return time 5:40 p.m.
Buckham West:
Pick up time 10:30 a.m.
Return time 5:15 p.m.
The Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Thru: September 28
Location Ames Theater
The Church Basement Ladies are at it again. In the 9th installment of the highly successful series, the year is 1975 and all your favorite characters are back! Whether this is your first visit to the basement or you’ve seen ‘em all, you won’t want to miss this brand new show. Come along as the ladies don their polyester pantsuits and sing, dance and laugh their way thru this hilarious and touching new musical, PLOWIN’ THRU.
Registration deadline: September 6 at 4 p.m.
West Hills Social Commons member price: $75
Buckham member price: $85
Nonmember price: $90
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 9:50 a.m.
Return time 4:20 p.m.
Buckham West:
Pick up time 10:35 a.m.
Return time 3:50 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, April 29. There were 14 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Lowell with 3,980 points. Second place went to Ann Rueling with 3,860 points. Third place went to Bill with 3,680 points. Fourth place went to Roger with 3,630 points. Fifth place went to Deb Deboux with 3,220 points. Sixth place went to Annie Matzke with 2,850 points. Seventh place went to Shirley Dahl with 2630 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner. Ann R made 2 10 bids, 10 clubs and 10 no Trump.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!
Cribbage
Scores for Monday, May 2:
1st place: Sharon Hassing with 821 points
2nd place: Erling with 796 points
3rd place: Dennis with 795 points