The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4pm.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. Annual memberships are valid for January through December for $40. We are now offering prorated memberships for the rest of 2022. Stop by the Social Commons or call us at 444-4321 to find out about the discounted rate for joining today!
Adult Leisure Pursuits Member Card Access
Cards are being handed out as you enter the building. These cards are for members to give them access to rooms for their activities. If you are a member and have not had your picture taken, make sure to stop by the front desk. Instructions on how the cards work are posted throughout the building. Stay tuned for further updates!
Special Events
Bake and Craft Sale will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at the Social Commons.
Park Passport
This program is returning for the month of October. Get the chance to win some awesome prizes by simply exploring the parks. Passport forms will be available at the Park and Rec Office.
Weekly Programs:
Monday:
8 — Sewing/Quilting
9 — Strength Training
12:30 — Bunco
12:45 — Cribbage
1 — Pinochle
1 — Billiards
Wednesday:
9 — Strength Training
9 — Mahjong
9 — Billiards
12:30 — Hand and Foot
12:30 — Fun 500
12:30 — Ping Pong
1 — Pinochle
1 — Billiards
Friday:
8:45 — 500 Cards
9 — Strength Training
9 — Billiards
12:30 — Bingo
1 — Billiards
1 — Pinochle
Book Club
1-3 p.m.
All adventure-seeking readers are invited to join us! Join the book worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. See the schedule below.
Dec. 19 – Christmas Promise by Richard Paul Evans
Trips
Treasure Island with Bingo Option: Nov. 9
Visit Treasure Island Resort and Casino for a chance to win big and play some Bingo! A $3 food voucher and $15 of free slot play money will be provided to each participant. Bingo is not included in the price of this trip, so you need to bring extra money for bingo and food. West to give you more opportunities to connect with others. Please call 507-444-4321 to register or stop by the West Hills Social Commons.
ALP Member Price: $25
Non Member Price: $40
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up Time 9:25 a.m.
Return Time 5:10 p.m.
Winter Wonderettes: Dec. 11
The Wonderettes are back! This seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party! Featuring great ’60s versions of holiday classics such as “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run, Rudolph, Run,” and “Winter Wonderland,” the result is, of course, marvelous! This energetic and glittering holiday package is guaranteed to delight audiences of all.
West Hills Social Commons Member Price: $80
Non-Member Price: $95
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up Time 10:40 a.m.
Return Time 6 p.m.
*Location of Play: Mankato Playhouse
*Pick up Location: West Hills Social Commons on the 1st floor.
*A cash bar will be available for drinks
*Lunch is included in the Price, and Options are as follows:
- Chicken Parmesan
- Pork Tenderloin
- Vegetable
- All meals include server gratuity, salad, bread, entre, and dessert, (No Substitutions)
*Walking is required to get from the bus to the seating. The route is wheelchair assessable. Folding scooters and walkers can be brought onto the bus.
*Drop-off time is subject to change with the end time of the play.
*All participants must be able to take care of themselves or else be accompanied by an aid.
*No refunds will be given within two weeks of the trip unless the spot can be filled.
500 Club
Played on Friday, Oct. 28. There were 14 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Darwin Kasper with 4,040 points. Second place went to Annie Matzke with 3,230 points. Third place went to Ann Ruehling with 2,910 points. Fourth place went to Bill Traetow with 2,870 points. Fifth place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 2,780 points. Sixth place went to Erling Hommedahl with 2,600 points. Seventh place went to Bob Hardcoph with 2,480 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner.
Deb DeCoux made a 10 No Trump bid. Dennis King made a 10 Spade bid. Roger Milbrath made a 10 Club bid. Ann Ruehling made a 10 No Trump bid. Bill Traetow made a 10 No Trump bid. Erling Hommedahl made a 10 No Trump bid.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 am. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!
Cribbage
Scores for Oct. 31
1st place: Darwin Kasper with 841 points
2nd place: Ann R with 805 points
3rd place: Sharon Hassing with 796 points