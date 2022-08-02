West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
Adult Leisure Pursuits Partnership Program
Becoming a 2022 Adult Leisure Pursuits member means you are eligible to take advantage of all the discounts offered through our Partnership Program with local businesses. With all the money you will save from various participating businesses, you will have your membership fee paid for in no time. Please make sure to present your Adult Leisure Pursuits card at the time of purchase. Program may be updated throughout the year.
Trips
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular – October 20
Location: MN Zoo
Enjoy a brand new nighttime event at the Minnesota Zoo. Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is a magical journey of seeing over 5,000 hand-carved glowing pumpkins. This event will take place outdoors on a small walking trail about 1 mile in length. Before the big show, we'll stop for food. To register call 507-444-4321 or stop by the West Hills Social Commons. Please note that the date and time may change when the MN Zoo starts selling tickets. Full refunds will be given for changes.
West Hills Social Commons Member price: $30
Buckham Member price: $45
Non-member price: $50
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 3:15 p.m.
Return time 9:30 p.m.
Buckham West
Pick up time 4 p.m.
Return time 9:10 p.m.
Fall Sightseeing River Boat Cruise - Saturday, October 8
Join us for a fall colors paddle boat cruise on the mighty St. Croix River. This 2 hour narrated public excursion departs from Hudson, Wisconsin. After the trip, we will make a pitstop in downtown Still Water to have a quick beer or do a bit of shopping before heading back home. This is a trip you will not want to miss.
Registration deadline: September 16 at 4 p.m.
West Hills Social Commons Member price: $55
Buckham Member price: $70
Non-member price: $75
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 8:45 a.m.
Return time 5:10 p.m.
Buckham West
Pick up time 9:15 a.m.
Return time 4:45 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, July 29. There were 15 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Bob Wilke with 4,210 points. Second place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 4,010 points. Third place went to Roger Milbrath with 3,670 points. Fourth place went to Gary Konkler with 3,430 points. Fifth place went to Betty Mikeworth with 3,270 points. Sixth place went to Deb Decoux with 2,850 points. Pat K was the Fonzie Bear Winner.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!
Cribbage
Scores for August 1:
1st place: Ann R with 837 points
2nd place: Deb D with 811 points
3rd place: Joan Kaiser with 793 points