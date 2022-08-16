West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
Adult Leisure Pursuits Partnership Program
Becoming a 2022 Adult Leisure Pursuits member means you are eligible to take advantage of all the discounts offered through our Partnership Program with local businesses. With all the money you will save from various participating businesses, you will have your membership fee paid for in no time. Please make sure to present your Adult Leisure Pursuits card at the time of purchase. Program may be updated throughout the year.
Trips
The Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Thru: September 28
Location: Ames Theater
The Church Basement Ladies are at it again. In the 9th installment of the highly successful series, the year is 1975 and all your favorite characters are back! Whether this is your first visit to the basement or you’ve seen ‘em all, you won’t want to miss this brand new show. Come along as the ladies don their polyester pantsuits and sing, dance and laugh their way thru this hilarious and touching new musical, PLOWIN’ THRU.
Registration Dead Line: September 6 at 4 p.m.
West Hills Social Commons member price: $75
Buckham member price: $85
Non member price: $90
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 9:50 a.m.
Return time 4:20 p.m.
Buckham West
Pick up time 10:35 a.m.
Return time 3:50 p.m.
Fall Sightseeing River Boat Cruise — Saturday, October 8
Join us for a fall colors paddle boat cruise on the mighty St. Croix River. This 2 hour narrated public excursions depart from Hudson, Wisconsin. After the trip, we will make a pit stop in downtown Still Water to have a quick beer or do a bit of shopping before heading back home. This is a trip you will not want to miss.
Registration deadline: September 16 at 4 p.m.
West Hills Social Commons member price: $55
Buckham member price: $70
Non member price: $75
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 8:45 a.m.
Return time 5:10 p.m.
Buckham West
Pick up time 9:15 a.m.
Return time 4:45 p.m.
AARP Classes
We have several driver’s safety classes coming up. See the list below and call 444-4321 to register today. The cost for the 4 hour refresher is $30. If you are an AARP member you get $5 off.
September 8 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
September 19 from 6-10 p.m.
October 13 from 12:30-430 p.m.
October 20 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, August 12. There were 14 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Dennis King with 4,560 points. Second place went to Bill Traetow with 3,740 points. Third place went to Bob Wilke and Charlene Brage with 2,820 points. Fourth place went to Helen Traetow with 2,690 points. Fifth place went to Annie Matzke with 2,570 points. Sixth place went to Betty Mikeworth and Jerry Czarnowski with 2,530 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner.
Lowell Larson made a 10 No Trump Bid. Deb DeCoux made a 10 Diamond Bid. Annie Matzke made 2 10 No Trump Bids and 1 10 Spade Bid.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!
Cribbage
Scores for August 15
1st place: Sharon Hassing with 571 points
2nd place: Charlene with 561 points
3rd place: Joan K with 548 points