West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4pm.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. Annual memberships are valid for January through December for $40. We are now offering prorated memberships for the rest of 2022. Stop by the Social Commons or call us at 444-4321 to find out about the discounted rate for joining today!
Adult Leisure Pursuits Member Card Access
Cards are being handed out as you enter the building. These cards are for members to give them access to rooms for their activities. If you are a member and have not had your picture taken, make sure to stop by the front desk. Instructions on how the cards work are posted throughout the building. Stay tuned for further updates!
Special Events
The Garage Band – Polka, Waltz, and Schottische. Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. This is a free event but we would like you to RSVP so we have enough refreshments. Call 444-4321 or stop by Social Commons to let us know you are coming!
Bake and Craft Sale will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at the Social Commons.
Foot Clinic
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Call 444-4321 to make an appointment.
Park Passport
This program is returning for the month of October. Get the chance to win some awesome prizes by simply exploring the parks. Passport forms will be available at the Park and Rec Office.
Trips
Treasure Island with Bingo Option: Nov. 9
Visit Treasure Island Resort and Casino for a chance to win big and play some Bingo! A $3 food voucher and $15 of free slot play money will be provided to each participant. Bingo is not included in the price of this trip, so you need to bring extra money for bingo and food. West to give you more opportunities to connect with others. Please call 507-444-4321 to register or stop by the West Hills Social Commons.
ALP Member Price: $25
Non Member Price: $40
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up Time 9:25 a.m.
Return Time 5:10 p.m.
AARP Classes
We have several driver’s safety classes coming up. See the list below and call 444-4321 to register today. The cost for the 4 hour refresher is $30. If you are an AARP member you get $5 off.
Thursday, Nov. 3 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 6-10 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, Oct. 14. There were 13 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Bill Traetow with 4,560 points. Second place went to Roger Milbrath with 4,320 points. Third place went to Erling Hommedahl with 3,680 points. Fourth place went to Lowell Larson with 3,460 points. Fifth place went to Shirley Dahl with 3,170 points. Sixth place went to Ann Ruehling with 2,840 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner.
Roger Milbrath made a 10 Club, 10 Spade and 10 No Trump bid. Annie Matzke made a 10 No Trump bid. Erling Hommedahl made a 10 No Trump and 10 Heart bid. Lowell Larson made a 10 Heart bid. Ann Ruehling made a 10 Heart bid.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8am and play begins promptly at 8:45 am. They play until 11:30am. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!
Cribbage
Scores for Oct. 17
1st place: Sharon Hassing with 475 points
2nd place: Ann Ruehling with 435 points
3rd place: Wayne Camilli with 409 points