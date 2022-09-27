West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
Adult Leisure Pursuits Partnership Program
Becoming a 2022 Adult Leisure Pursuits member means you are eligible to take advantage of all the discounts offered through our Partnership Program with local businesses. With all the money you will save from various participating businesses, you will have your membership fee paid for in no time. Please make sure to present your Adult Leisure Pursuits card at the time of purchase. Program may be updated throughout the year.
Social Commons listening sessions
Use this web address https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/P6GP8CB to fill out the survey. The survey is open until October 12. Paper copies will also be available at the front desk.
Social Commons survey
Pre-registration is required. Limit of 10 spots per session. Only register for 1 session. To register, call 444-4321.
September 29 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Location: Social Commons 2nd Floor West Meeting Room
October 3 from 10-11 a.m. Location: Social Commons 2nd Floor West Meeting Room
October 4 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Virtual Meeting — a link will be emailed to those registering
Foot Clinic
November 9 and December 14
Call 444-4321 to make an appointment.
Park Passport
This program is returning for the month of October. Get the chance to win some awesome prizes by simply exploring the parks. Passport forms will be available at the Park and Rec Office.
Trips
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular – October 20
Location: MN Zoo
Enjoy a brand new nighttime event at the Minnesota Zoo. Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is a magical journey of seeing over 5,000 hand-carved glowing pumpkins. This event will take place outdoors on a small walking trail about 1 mile in length. Before the big show, we’ll stop for food. To register call 507-444-4321 or stop by the West Hills Social Commons. Please note that the date and time may change when the MN Zoo starts selling tickets. Full refunds will be given for changes.
West Hills Social Commons member price: $30
Non member price: $50
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 3:15 p.m.
Return time 9:30 p.m.
AARP Classes
We have several driver’s safety classes coming up. See the list below and call 444-4321 to register today. The cost for the 4 hour refresher is $30. If you are an AARP member you get $5 off.
October 13 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
October 20 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
November 3 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
November 22 from 6-10 p.m.
December 8 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, September 23. There were 16 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 4,430 points. Second place went to Roger Milbrath with 4,340 points. Third place went to Lowell Larsen with 4,070 points. Fourth place went to Shirley Dahl with 3,730 points. Fifth place went to Fran Kubista with 3,510 points. Sixth place went to Bill Traetow with 3,480 points. Seventh place went to Betty Mikeworth with 2,970 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner. Betty Mikeworth made a 10 heart bid. Roger Milbrath made a 10 No Trump bid. Bill Traetow made a 10 Club bid.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!
Cribbage
Scores for September 26
1st place: Wayne Camilli with 456 points
2nd place: Ann R with 451 points
3rd place: Charlene Brage with 413 points