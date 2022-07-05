West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
Weekly Programs:
Monday:
8:30 a.m. – Sewing/quilting
9 a.m. — Strength training
12:30 p.m. – Bunco
12:45 p.m. – Cribbage
1 p.m. – Pinochle, billiards
Wednesday:
9 a.m. — Strength training, Mahjong, billiards
12:30 p.m. — Hand and foot, fun 500
1 p.m. – Pinochle, billiards
Friday:
8:45 a.m. – 500 cards
9 p.m. — Strength training, billiards
12:30 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. – Pinochle, billiards
Book Club
1-3 p.m.
All adventure-seeking readers are invited to join us! Join the book worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. See the schedule below.
Aug. 17 – The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Sept. 19 – Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger
Oct. 17 – This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno
Nov. 2 — Cobble Hill by Cecily Von Ziegesar
Dec. 19 – Christmas Promise by Richard Paul Evans
AARP Driver’s Safety Classes
We have several driver’s safety classes coming up. See the list below and call 444-4321 to register today. The cost for the 4 hour refresher is $30. If you are an AARP member you get $5 off.
July 14 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Aug. 25 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 from 6-10 p.m.
Trips
Treasure Island with Bingo option: July 13, Sept. 14 and Nov. 9
Visit Treasure Island Resort and Casino for a chance to win big and play some bingo! A $3 food voucher and $15 of free slot play money will be provided to each participant. Bingo is not included in the price of this trip, so you need to bring extra money for bingo and food. This is a partnered program between the West Hills Social Commons and Buckham West to give you more opportunities to connect with others. Please call 507-444-4321 to register or stop by the West Hills Social Commons.
ALP member price: $25
Buckham member price: $35 with Coupon Code
Non member price: $40
West Hills Social Commons:
Pickup time 9:25 a.m.
Return time 5:10 p.m.
Buckham West
Pickup time 10 a.m.
Return time 4:50 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, July 1. There were 17 players, 5 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Dennis King with 4,520 points. Second place went to Joann Deml with 3,520 points. Third place went to Bill Traetow with 3,260 points. Fourth place went to Ann Ruehling with 3,030 points. Fifth place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 2,810 points. Sixth place went to Annie Matzke with 2,690 points. Seventh place went to Mel Reineke with 2,590 points. Eight place went to Lester Trap with 2,470 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner. Lester Trapp made a 10 spade bid. Ann Ruehling made a 10 club bid. Betty Mikeworth make a 10 no Trump bid.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun.