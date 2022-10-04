West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
Adult Leisure Pursuits Partnership Program
Cards are being handed out as you enter the building. These cards are for members to give them access to rooms for their activities. If you are a member and have not had your picture taken, make sure to stop by the front desk. Instructions on how the cards work are posted throughout the building. Stay tuned for further updates!
Social Commons Survey
Use this web address https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/P6GP8CB to fill out the survey. The survey is open until October 12. Paper copies will also be available at the front desk.
Foot Clinic
November 9 and December 14
Call 444-4321 to make an appointment.
Park Passport
This program is returning for the month of October. Get the chance to win some awesome prizes by simply exploring the parks. Passport forms will be available at the Park and Rec Office.
Trips
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular – October 20
Location: MN Zoo
Enjoy a brand new nighttime event at the Minnesota Zoo. Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is a magical journey of seeing over 5,000 hand-carved glowing pumpkins. This event will take place outdoors on a small walking trail about 1 mile in length. Before the big show, we’ll stop for food. To register call 507-444-4321 or stop by the West Hills Social Commons. Please note that the date and time may change when the MN Zoo starts selling tickets. Full refunds will be given for changes.
West Hills Social Commons member price: $30
Non member price: $50
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 3:15 p.m.
Return time 9:30 p.m.
AARP Classes
We have several driver’s safety classes coming up. See the list below and call 444-4321 to register today. The cost for the 4 hour refresher is $30. If you are an AARP member you get $5 off.
October 13 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
October 20 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
November 3 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
November 22 from 6-10 p.m.
December 8 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, September 30. There were 12 players, 3 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Betty Mikeworth with 3,730 points. Second place went to Francis Kubista with 3,180 points. Third place went to Roger Milbrath with 2,940 points. Fourth place went to Dennis King with 2,860 points. Fifth place went to Ann Ruehling with 2,660 points. Sixth place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 2,350 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!
Cribbage
Scores for October 3:
1st place: Ann R with 349 points
2nd place: Wayne Camilli with 319 points