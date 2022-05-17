West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
AARP Driver’s Safety Classes
We have several driver’s safety classes coming up. See the list below and call 444-4321 to register today. The cost for the 4 hour refresher is $30. If you are an AARP member you get $5 off.
May 23 from 6-10 p.m.
June 7 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
June 16 from 6-10 p.m.
June 28 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
July 7 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
July 14 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
August 4 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
August 11 from 6-10 p.m.
August 25 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Partnership Program
Along with your membership to our facility you will receive a partnership card with discounts to several business. We have added a few new ones this week. They include
• Court Sports and More: 10% off in stock purchases (does not apply to special orders or letter jackets)
• Little Theatre of Owatonna: $2 discount for up to 2 shows. Need to purchase tickets prior to show date at the Little Theatre or Tri M Graphics
New Program — Hike With Us!
Owatonna has some pretty amazing trails and lots of hidden gems that are ready to be found. Join our weekly hiking club where we aim to explore a new park every week. Length of each hike will vary and you do not need hike the entire distance. Please register ahead of time. There is no fee for this event if you are a member of Adult Leisure Pursuits.
Mineral Springs: May 24 — 2-3 p.m. We are going to meet at Mineral Springs by the Playground
North Straight River Trail: May 31 — 2-3 p.m. We are going to meet at in the parking lot at Cashman Park, NW 26th St, Owatonna, MN 55060
500 Club
Played on Friday, May 13th, 2022. There were 14 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Bill Traetow with 4,560 points. Second place went to Shirley Dahl with 4,380 points. Third place went to Annie Matzke with 3,640 points. Fourth place went to Fran Kubista with 3,050 points. Fifth place went to Roger Milbrath with 2,940 points. Sixth place went to Joann with 2,820 points. Seventh place went to Betty Mikeworth with 2,800 points. Eighth place went to Erling Hommedahl with 2,190 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner. Bill Traetow made a 10 heart bid. Joann made a 10 heart bid. Erling Hommedahl made a 10 heart bid. Betty Mikeworth made a 10 no Trump bid and a 10 Club bid. Mel Reineke made a 10 spade bid.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!
Cribbage
Scores for Monday, May 16:
1st place: Annie Matzke with 828 points
2nd place: Joan K. with 817 points
3rd place: Charlene with 810 points
Sharon Hassing had a 20 hand