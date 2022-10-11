West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
Adult Leisure Pursuits Member Card Access
Cards are being handed out as you enter the building. These cards are for members to give them access to rooms for their activities. If you are a member and have not had your picture taken, make sure to stop by the front desk. Instructions on how the cards work are posted throughout the building. Stay tuned for further updates!
Foot Clinic
November 9 and December 14
Call 444-4321 to make an appointment.
Park Passport
This program is returning for the month of October. Get the chance to win some awesome prizes by simply exploring the parks. Passport forms will be available at the Park and Rec Office.
Trips
Treasure Island with Bingo Option: November 9
Visit Treasure Island Resort and Casino for a chance to win big and play some Bingo! A $3 food voucher and $15 of free slot play money will be provided to each participant. Bingo is not included in the price of this trip, so you need to bring extra money for bingo and food. West to give you more opportunities to connect with others. Please call 507-444-4321 to register or stop by the West Hills Social Commons.
ALP Member Price: $25.00
Non Member Price: $40.00
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up Time 9:25 a.m.
Return Time 5:10 p.m.
AARP Classes
We have several driver’s safety classes coming up. See the list below and call 444-4321 to register today. The cost for the 4 hour refresher is $30. If you are an AARP member you get $5 off.
October 20 from 8:30 am-12:30 p.m.
November 3 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
November 22 from 6-10 p.m.
December 8 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, October 7. There were 13 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Roger Milbrath with 4,060 points. Second place went to Francis Kubista with 3,390 points. Third place went to Betty Mikeworth with 3,290 points. Fourth place went to Lowell Larson with 3,100 points. Fifth place went to Debra DeCoux with 3,040 points. Sixth place went to Bill Traetow with 3,020 points. Jerry was the Fonzie Bear Winner.
Ann Ruehling made a 10 No Trump bid. Annie Matzke made a 10 No Trump bid. Bill Traetow made 10 No Trump and 10 Club bids. Lowell Laron made a 10 No Trump bid. Debra DeCoux made a 10 No Trump bid.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8am and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!
Cribbage
Scores for October 10:
1st place: 835 points
2nd place: 831 points
3rd place: 770 points