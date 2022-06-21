West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
Adult Leisure Pursuits Partnership Program
Becoming a 2022 Adult Leisure Pursuits member means you are eligible to take advantage of all the discounts offered through our Partnership Program with local businesses. With all the money you will save from various participating businesses, you will have your membership fee paid for in no time. Please make sure to present your Adult Leisure Pursuits card at the time of purchase. Program may be updated throughout the year.
AARP Driver’s Safety Classes
We have several driver’s safety classes coming up. See the list below and call 444-4321 to register today. The cost for the 4 hour refresher is $30. If you are an AARP member you get $5 off.
June 28 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
July 7 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
July 14 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
August 25 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Trips
Treasure Island with Bingo Option: July 13
Visit Treasure Island Resort and Casino for a chance to win big and play some Bingo! A $3 food voucher and $15 of free slot play money will be provided to each participant. Bingo is not included in the price of this trip, so you need to bring extra money for bingo and food. This is a partnered program between the West Hills Social Commons and Buckham West to give you more opportunities to connect with others. Please call 507-444-4321 to register or stop by the West Hills Social Commons.
ALP Member price: $25
Buckham Member Price: $35 with coupon code
Non Member price: $40
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 9:25 a.m.
Return time 5:10 p.m.
Buckham West
Pick up time 10 a.m.
Return time 4:50 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, June 17. There were 18 players, 5 tables with 6 rounds. First place went to Dennis King with 3,870 points. Second place went to Fran Kubista with 3,340 points. Third place went to Lester Trapp with 3,330 points. Fourth place went to Roger Milbrath with 2,950 points. Fifth place went to Bill Traetow with 2,890 points. Sixth place went to Mel Reineke with 2,760 points. Seventh place went to Joan Kaiser with 2,390 points. Helen T was the Fonzie Bear Winner. Betty Mikeworth made a 10 Club Bid. Jerry Czarnowski made a 10 Heart Bid.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!