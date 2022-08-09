West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
Adult Leisure Pursuits Partnership Program
Becoming a 2022 Adult Leisure Pursuits member means you are eligible to take advantage of all the discounts offered through our Partnership Program with local businesses. With all the money you will save from various participating businesses, you will have your membership fee paid for in no time. Please make sure to present your Adult Leisure Pursuits card at the time of purchase. Program may be updated throughout the year.
Trips
Elvis Show: September 11
Performer Joe Sir captures the legendary essence of Elvis Presley from his edgy, rich voice to his looks and moves. This tribute to Elvis is much deeper than just entertainment–it tells a story. Showcasing songs from all the different periods of Elvis’s career including his ‘50s hits, songs from his movies, and his record-breaking years in Las Vegas, The Elvis Show pays tribute to one of the greatest entertainers of the 20th century. Lunch is included. Register by August 24 by calling 507-444-4321.
ALP member price: $65
Buckham member price: $75 with coupon code
Non member price: $80
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 9:55 a.m.
Return time 5:40 p.m.
Buckham West
Pick up time 10:30 a.m.
Return time 5:15 p.m.
AARP Classes
We have several driver’s safety classes coming up. See the list below and call 444-4321 to register today. The cost for the 4 hour refresher is $30. If you are an AARP member you get $5 off.
August 25 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
September 8 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
September 19 from 6-10 p.m.
October 6 from 6-10 p.m.
October 13 from 12:30-430 p.m.
October 20 from 8:30am-12:30 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, August 5. There were 14 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Ann Ruehling with 4,110 points. Second place went to Bill Traetow with 4,030 points. Third place went to Dennis King with 3,810 points. Fourth place went to Lester Trapp with 3,380 points. Fifth place went to Erling Hommedahl with 3,170 points. Sixth place went to Mel Reineke with 2,870 points. Seventh place went to Deb Decoux with 2,620 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner.
Mel Reineke made a 10 No Trump bid. Erling Hommedahl made a 10 Diamond bid. Dennis King made a 10 No Trump bid. Ann Ruehling made 2 10 Diamond bids.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!
Cribbage
Scores for August 8
1st place: Ann R with 557 points
2nd place: Jody with 546 points
3rd place: Wayne Camilli with 535 points