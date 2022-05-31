The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
AARP Driver’s Safety Classes
We have several driver’s safety classes coming up. See the list below and call 444-4321 to register today. The cost for the 4 hour refresher is $30. If you are an AARP member you get $5 off.
June 7 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
June 16 from 6-10 p.m.
June 28 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
July 7 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
July 14 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
August 25 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Trips
The Elvis Show: September 11
Performer Joe Sir captures the legendary essence of Elvis Presley from his edgy, rich voice to his looks and moves. This tribute to Elvis is much deeper than just entertainment – it tells a story. Showcasing songs from all the different periods of Elvis’s career including his ‘50s hits, songs from his movies, and his record-breaking years in Las Vegas, The Elvis Show pays tribute to one of the greatest entertainers of the 20 century. Lunch is included. Register by August 24 by calling 507-444-4321.
ALP Member price: $65
Buckham Member price: $75 with Coupon Code
Non member price: $80
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 9:55 a.m.
Return time 5:40 p.m.
Buckham West:
Pick up time 10:30 a.m.
Return time 5:15 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, May 27. There were 14 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Deb Decoux with 4,770 points. Second place went to Annie Matzke with 4,270 points. Third place went to Lowell Larson with 3,610 points. Fourth place went to Ann Ruehling with 3,370 points. Fifth place went to Roger Milbrath with 3,170 points. Sixth place went to Betty Mikeworth with 2,950 points. Mel R was the Fonzie Bear Winner. Ann Ruehling made a 10 No Trump bid. Betty Mikeworth made a 10 Spade and 10 Diamond bid. Lowell Larson made a 10 No Trump bid.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!