The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
AARP Driver’s Safety Classes
We have several driver’s safety classes coming up. See the list below and call 444-4321 to register today. The cost for the 4 hour refresher is $30. If you are an AARP member you get $5 off.
May 17 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
May 19 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
May 23 from 6-10 p.m.
New Program: Hike With Us!
Owatonna has some pretty amazing trails and lots of hidden gems that are ready to be found. Join our weekly hiking club where we aim to explore a new park every week. Length of each hike will vary and you do not need hike the entire distance. There is no fee for this event if you are a member of Adult Leisure Pursuits. Please register ahead of time.
Kaplan Woods: May 17 — 2-3 p.m. We are going to meet at Kaplan Woods Mountain Bike Trailhead
Mineral Springs: May 24 — 2-3 p.m. We are going to meet at Mineral Springs by the playground
North Straight River Trail: May 31 — 2-3 p.m. We are going to meet in the parking lot at Cashman Park, NW 26th St, Owatonna, MN 55060
500 Club
Played on Friday, May 6. There were 15 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Lowell Larson with 3,870 points. Second place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 3,590 points. Third place went to Deb Decoux with 3,100 points. Fourth place went to Charlene Brage with 2,890 points. Fifth place went to Betty Mikeworth with 2,740 points. Sixth place went to Joan Kaver with 2,720 points. Seventh place went to Roger Milbrath with 2,630 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner. Deb DeCoux made a 10 Club bid, Roger Milbrath made a 10 Heart bid.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!