...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Senior Alliance for Steele County to offer Dementia Friends Information Session
Senior Alliance for Steele County will offer Dementia Friends Informational Session beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Avenue, Owatonna, Minnesota. This informational session will be of value to professionals in the field of senior living and caregivers, friends, family, & neighbors of those living with dementia.
This in-person informational session will last about 60 minutes and cover the 5 key messages about dementia, how it affects people, and how we each can make a difference in the lives of those living with dementia. People living with dementia need to be understood and supported in their communities.
Dementia Friends is a global movement developed by the Alzheimer's Association to help everyone in a community to understand dementia. At the conclusion of the session, each Dementia Friend will be able to turn their understanding into a practical action that can help someone with dementia in their family or community.