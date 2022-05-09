TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA
HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC
RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN RICE STEELE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE,
CENTER CITY, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE,
ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.
Senior Alliance for Steele County offers presentation on advance planning
Senior Alliance for Steele County will offer a free presentation Protecting Your Choices with Advance Planning, beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Avenue, Owatonna, Minnesota. John Scott, Attorney with Patton, Hoverstein & Berg will provide information and answer questions relating to important documents needed to ensure your wishes are carried out such as Power of Attorney, Health Care Directive, Living Will, Guardianship, and Conservatorship.
This event is open to families, individuals, and professionals from this area. Please call Melissa Block at 507-470-1450 to reserve your seat or email mblock@npseniorliving.com