Senior Alliance for Steele County will offer a free presentation Protecting Your Choices with Advance Planning, beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Avenue, Owatonna, Minnesota. John Scott, Attorney with Patton, Hoverstein & Berg will provide information and answer questions relating to important documents needed to ensure your wishes are carried out such as Power of Attorney, Health Care Directive, Living Will, Guardianship, and Conservatorship.

This event is open to families, individuals, and professionals from this area. Please call Melissa Block at 507-470-1450 to reserve your seat or email mblock@npseniorliving.com

