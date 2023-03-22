This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
On March 21, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 36 grants for a total of $143,810 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included four school residency grants for $11,810, fourteen emerging artist grants for $42,000, and eighteen advancing artist grants for $90,000.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org.
Grants for original works were awarded to the following individuals, as well as school residency grant awards, listed by county.
Dodge County
Danielle Barck received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Art vs Work - Just Another Saturday.
Triton Public Schools received a $2,810 School Residency Grant for Sarah Curtiss Guest Flute Residency
Steele County
Kathryn Wood received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for "Wings and Things" in Watercolor.