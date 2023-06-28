Trails

 (Photo courtesy of Minnesota DNR)

 Deborah Rose

Minnesotans enjoy riding their off-highway vehicles (OHV), but unfortunately, roads and ditches are where more than 85 percent of OHV crashes have happened in recent years. Many of the crashes involved riders over 50 years old who were driving too fast, were thrown from the machine, or struck a fixed object.

  

Recommended for you

Load comments