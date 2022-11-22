A local family poses for a photo with Santa Claus inside the Dunnell House in the Village of Yesteryear during the annual Christmas in the Village. The event is a part of the longstanding Hometown Holiday Weekend tradition. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The Steele County Historical Society will host Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Village of Yesteryear, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Visitors will have the opportunity to walk through the luminary lit Village grounds Friday evening to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children may look for the decorated wooden tree by the General Store to find free take home craft activities with a special postcard to send to Santa. Each room of the Dunnel House will be beautifully decorated allowing visitors to walk about the historic home. Crafts will be available for children to make in the School House and horse-drawn wagon rides will take visitors from one end of the Village to the other.
In the History Center, everyone is welcome is to see the lefse demonstrations and Craft Sale in the Wenger Room. Several area piano teachers will be having students play the piano around the Christmas tree in the Atrium. Come and enjoy all the holiday festivities. We also want to remind everyone to visit the Steele County Makes Music and Immigration exhibits during this fun weekend!
If you have any further questions regarding this event, please contact SCHS for more information, 507-451-1420.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.