Christmas in the Village

A local family poses for a photo with Santa Claus inside the Dunnell House in the Village of Yesteryear during the annual Christmas in the Village. The event is a part of the longstanding Hometown Holiday Weekend tradition. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The Steele County Historical Society will host Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Village of Yesteryear, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Visitors will have the opportunity to walk through the luminary lit Village grounds Friday evening to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children may look for the decorated wooden tree by the General Store to find free take home craft activities with a special postcard to send to Santa. Each room of the Dunnel House will be beautifully decorated allowing visitors to walk about the historic home. Crafts will be available for children to make in the School House and horse-drawn wagon rides will take visitors from one end of the Village to the other.

