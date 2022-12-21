The Steele County Home Economics Association is offering its Jean and Jessie Partridge Memorial Scholarship. The $500 scholarship is offered to individuals majoring Family Consumer Sciences or related fields ( Textiles, Food Science, Child Development, Housing & Interior Design, Family Social Sciences, Hospitality, etc.) at any accredited 2 or 4 year college. Eligible students must have graduated from a high school in Steele County.

