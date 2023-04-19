Every spring I see a number of complaints regarding the switch to Daylight Saving Time, which is often described as cutting one end off of a blanket to sew it on the opposite end and thus make it longer. Having spent time in northern Indiana, I know that area simply aligns with the nearest one to maintain the same time, flipping between Michigan (eastern) and Chicago (central) as needed. This works well in bordering areas, in a country with progressive time zones. China, however, maintains only one national official time schedule without regard to longitude. Thus, the sun in the far western part (Xinjiang) comes up quite late versus the eastern provinces. Upside, the train schedules need no adjustment for east-west travels.
I personally enjoy our later Midwestern sunsets during the summer months, a chance to linger in the light an hour later on warm days. The real meaning, however, is that I don’t enjoy what would be an earlier start in those days. This became obvious years ago when the youngest, barely able to stand in the crib, began repeating “Birds!” in response to their chirping as the morning dawned on us. If five a.m. isn’t irritating enough, on a weekend, imagine what four a.m. would be like. And, we do need earlier light in the dead of winter, when school children are being picked up for school, so changing back makes sense as well.
The idea of a permanent daylight time or a permanent regular time comes up in the legislature as well. However, their current focus is more about how to spend an acquired surplus of tax monies, our State treasury having duly collected more taxes than planned. I certainly understand that such a surplus makes it appear that we are taxed too heavily, as many indeed argue. However, there are no guarantees that such will be the case in the future. While I would enjoy lower taxes (I often get a refund anyway) or a nice rebate, I can certainly get by without it. If rebates are warranted, let them go to those at the lowest end of the income scales. Families with six-figure incomes, myself (with my wife) included, are doing okay.
I do agree that among the best spending areas are infrastructure and better conditions for all. By making provisions for both breakfast and lunch free to students in school, we encourage children and their parents to make certain of attendance---along with the obvious benefit of no child lacking enough food. Wow, that catches us up to Finland, a country with about the same population as Minnesota. Looking back on our local (Owatonna) referendum that resulted in the new high school, we clearly got it prior to higher interest rates and before pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions spurred inflation to levels not seen since we tried to land men on the moon at the same time we were pouring excessive amounts of blood & treasure into southeast Asia for sketchy reasons.
On that note regarding the upcoming transfer of Owatonna High School, I would hope that the powers that be & the people involved do their best to make certain the best value and least wasteful protocols are utilized. I was recently disappointed to return to OHS after the spring break to find that the collection of books in the teachers’ lounge had been disposed of, allegedly as mere paper recycling. No warning (that I know of) was given, and I was about halfway through one book there, having picked it up as an alternative to doom-scrolling on my phone during off times as a substitute. Worse, I had just placed a volume on the shelf, an extra from my own collection that I felt might be of interest to many.
While a few hundred used books might not seem like much, it did give me pause to think what other useful items might be moved from the current building into the new one, versus just dumped as trash. I would hope that anything of value not kept in use by ISD 761 might be auctioned or just sold off, perhaps even given away to worthy places or people. When I decided not to transfer a large number of old books from Saint Paul to Owatonna a few years ago, I donated them to a charity, Books For Africa. “Waste not, want not is a practice I would teach.” I hope that old ditty doesn’t fall on deaf ears.
Although officially retired, Don Nollet does occasional work as a substitute teacher in area schools and is an instructor of traditional Japanese arts of Karate-do and aikido.