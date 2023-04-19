Every spring I see a number of complaints regarding the switch to Daylight Saving Time, which is often described as cutting one end off of a blanket to sew it on the opposite end and thus make it longer. Having spent time in northern Indiana, I know that area simply aligns with the nearest one to maintain the same time, flipping between Michigan (eastern) and Chicago (central) as needed. This works well in bordering areas, in a country with progressive time zones. China, however, maintains only one national official time schedule without regard to longitude. Thus, the sun in the far western part (Xinjiang) comes up quite late versus the eastern provinces. Upside, the train schedules need no adjustment for east-west travels.

Although officially retired, Don Nollet does occasional work as a substitute teacher in area schools and is an instructor of traditional Japanese arts of Karate-do and aikido.

