Construction crews will start work July 25 to replace the asphalt pavement on County Highway 12 from the City of Medford to CH 8. The road will be open to traffic but will have lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.
The project will include milling and reclaiming the existing pavement, placing a new asphalt surface, and other minor work. Left turn lanes will be constructed at the Medford School. The project is expected to be completed by October.
Construction crews will also begin work starting Monday to resurface County Highway 22 (East Frontage Road) from CH 9 to CH 12. The road will be open to traffic but will have lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.
The project will include milling off the existing pavement, placing a new asphalt surface, and other minor work. The project is expected to be completed by October.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
